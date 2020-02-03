There's danger heading for the Platt family next week as David's stress starts to take it's toll...

David Platt leaves his kids in danger in next week’s Coronation Street when he tragically crashes his car after falling asleep at the wheel.

Coronation Street fans know that David has really been through the mill recently.

After his wife Shona got shot after being caught up in the gun drama with Derek Milligan on Christmas Day, David has been by her hospital bedside praying that she will make a recovery.

But while there was relief all round when Shona woke from her coma, David’s happiness soon turned into horror when it transpired that she couldn’t remember who he, or any of their family, were.

Not one to be put off, David has continued to visit Shona despite the fact she doesn’t know who he is, but now that she has been moved to a specialist unit in Leeds, his journey is more arduous than ever.

David has even been forced to ask Max’s grandmother if he can stay with her for a few nights a week in a bid to ease the pressure at home, but it seems even that hasn’t helped his stress levels.

Next week sees the pressure of juggling family life with looking after his kids take its toll on David when he crashes his car with both Max and Lily inside.

The official website for Coronation Street revealed today that David’s exhaustion will have devastating consequences…

“David goes to see Shona in Leeds, but will she still want to see him? Later, David opens up to Maria about how difficult the situation is. Will she be able to help?”

However, the real drama comes when David gets behind the wheel of his car…

“Exhausted David can barely keep his eyes open when driving the kids to school and crashes into a skip. Will they all be okay?”

Will David and the kids escape the wreckage? Or is this yet another tragedy about to hit the Platt family?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.