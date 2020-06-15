Geoff shows Sally his true colours tonight...

There is drama in tonight’s Coronation Street when Geoff picks daughter-in-law Sally as his new target to vent his anger on.

Coronation Street fans have watched Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) make wife Yasmeen Metcalfe’s (Shelley King) life a living nightmare over the last year.

The pair have been caught up in a terrifying coercive abuse storyline that has had fans gripped.

Yasmeen is currently in prison awaiting her trial for attempted murder after attacking Geoff with a broken wine bottle in self defence.

However, with Yasmeen behind bars and out of his reach, it seems Geoff is looking for someone else he can control.

Sally’s in trouble…

This time it’s Sally who is being targeted by Geoff, confirming her fears that he isn’t quite the person that everyone thought he was.

Even before tonight’s drama Sally’s already started to doubt that Geoff isn’t as innocent as he’s been making out.

And while Tim might be convinced that his dad is the victim, Sally believes there’s truth in Alya’s claims about Geoff’s abuse.

Sally joins Team Yasmeen

And tonight Geoff is about to prove Alya right when he corners Sally in the Underworld factory while she’s at work.

Tonight Sally refuses to sit with Tim and Geoff at the pub, clearly stating her place on ‘Team Yasmeen’.

But Geoff sees red at her obvious gesture and goes to pay his daughter-in-law a little visit.

According to the official ITV website for Coronation Street, things are set to get a little messy…

“An angry Geoff confronts Sally and tells her she’s causing him and Tim too much stress, but how will she react?

“Later Faye tells Sally and Tim that she is going to move in with Geoff to show him some support.

“Tim is furious with Sally – will this come between them?”

Will Sally realise that Geoff is playing mind games with her?

Or is she about to find herself under his evil spell just like Yasmeen did for so many months?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.