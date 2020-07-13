Things don't look good for poor Yasmeen next week...

There is drama in Coronation Street next week when Yasmeen Metcalfe suddenly collapses in prison.

Coronation Street viewers will know that Yasmeen (Shelley King) is currently in jail, awaiting trial for the attempted murder of her husband, Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew).

But as the date of the trial gets closer, she has started to find the strength that she needs to prove she acted in self defence.

Yasmeen gets a helping hand

Next week will see Yasmeen’s cell mate, Lucie (Nicola Duffett) give her a book about coercive control.

Lucie is adamant that Yasmeen needs to break free from controlling Geoff, and hopes the book will open her eyes to what has been going on in her relationship.

But Lucie’s efforts come at the same time Geoff has been trying to control Yasmeen from the other end of the phone.

While Yasmeen has known for months that she is being abused, it has taken a while for her to put her ordeal into words.

Could Geoff’s new attempts to manipulate his wife ahead of the trial send her back into his arms?

But that’s not the only twist heading for Yasmeen next week.

Yasmeen’s surprise visitor

The official website for Coronation Street has revealed that she is also set to get a surprise visitor at the prison…

“Yasmeen gets a visit from a woman who previously claimed she was from a charity, but is then shocked to discover the real truth.”

But if the woman who has come to visit isn’t from a charity, who is she? And why is she visiting Yasmeen in jail?

The website continues: “Later, when telling Imran about what she found out, Yasmeen collapses.”

But what causes Yasmeen to collapse so suddenly?

And could her visiter be the case of her collapse?

With Yasmeen’s health now thrown into jeopardy, will she manage to pull through and get well enough for her upcoming trial?

