Terror in EastEnders when a child VANISHES following a shocking twist

The Carters are thrown into yet more chaos in next week's EastEnders...

There’s drama heading for the Carter family in next week’s EastEnders when Linda and Ollie go missing, leaving Mick fearing the worst.

The week gets off to a bad start when Linda overhears Mo and Jean Slater gossiping about her drinking, only to realise that Mick has heard everything and hasn’t stood up for her.

Linda heads to the Prince Albert to try and drown her sorrows, but when Tina refuses to serve her any more booze, Linda’s not happy – especially when Tina calls Mick to let him know where his wayward wife is.

The following day the pair haver yet another morning-after-the-night-before argument about how much alcohol Linda put away, but she is adamant that she doesn’t need to go to rehab and instead agrees to ration her drinking for the sake of her family.

But when the temptation proves too much for Linda, she is hitting the bottle once again, unable to stay away from the booze.

However the following day Linda is sober and Mick is thrilled to see a glimpse of the wife he knows and loves again… and when she suggests a day out with Mick and Ollie to distract herself from drinking, he is pleased.

However her good mood is short-lived when more drama arrives at their door… and soon Mick is panicking when Linda is nowhere to be found and neither is their son.

Terrified about where Linda could have taken Ollie, and more to the point, what sort of state she is in, Mick starts to fear the worst.

But little does he know, Linda has taken Ollie out of school for the day and he’s fuming when she returns home later that evening, acting like nothing has happened.

Mick is livid at Linda for her actions… is this the last straw for their marriage?

