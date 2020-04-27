Mackenzie starts to realise that not everything is as it seems with her new housemate...

Today’s Neighbours sees huge danger heading for Mackenzie Hargreaves when she gets herself a new housemate and it’s none other than Paul Robinson’s nemesis, Mannix Foster!

Fans of Neighbours will remember that Paul has been at war with Mannix for years, but most recently he returned to his life earlier this year when it was revealed that Mannix was the one cat-fishing Jane Harris.

Paul found out that Mannix was the one responsible for stealing all Jane’s life savings, and blackmailed him into giving back what was left, before paying Jane back the rest of the money out of his own pocket.

Now Mannix is back in Erinsborough, but why?

Today’s Neighbours sees Mackenzie struggling to make ends meet now that she is living in her aunt’s apartment after she moved to Fremantle.

But when Roxy Willis suggests that she should get herself a housemate to help pay the bills, Mackenzie has no idea that the man moving into her spare room is actually a criminal.

Oblivious to the danger that she is putting herself in, Mackenzie starts to warm to Mannix as they bond over reality TV, but when she later notices that he has put a lock on his bedroom door, she starts to get an uneasy feeling about her house guest.

But how long will it take for her to realise that Mannix is bad news? And why has he targeted Mackenzie?

Is living with her all part of a master plan for the con artist? Or is he oblivious to the connection she has to Paul Robinson and Ramsay Street?

Something tells us this is just the start of the drama where Mannix is concerned…

Neighbours will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.