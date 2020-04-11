TERROR as THIS EastEnders favourite is targeted by a mysterious figure

Whitney is about to be faced with ghosts from her past...

There’s trouble lurking for EastEnders favourite Whitney Dean next week when an unwelcome face returns to Walford.

Life has been far from plain sailing for Whitney Dean over recent months, having been stalked by sinister Leo King, only to end up accidentally killing him in self defence.

But as Whitney faces court to try and prove that she didn’t intend to hurt Leo, things are set to get even worse when Leo’s mum, Michaela, arrives in Albert Square next week.

Poor Whitney is oblivious to the fact Michaela is lurking around Walford, and gets a nasty surprise when she approaches her under the cover of darkness.

Whitney is sickened to see Leo’s mum again, and worries about what she might have to say.

Despite being hesitant around Michaela, Whitney agrees to meet her, and Ruby is later intrigued to see the two women talking.

But as always things aren’t as they seem with Michaela and as Whitney opens up about what happened with Leo, his mum starts to show her true colours and blames Whitney for what happened on the night Leo died.

Eventually it is left to Whitney’s solicitor and friend, Gray, to diffuse the situation, but will Michaela get the message?

Gray takes Whitney to the Vic to try and calm her down, but things take a sinister turn when Michaela makes another appearance and tries to cause a scene.

But before things can really kick off, Gray offers Michaela some words of warning and ushers her out of the pub.

However, he’s not happy with the way Whitney has dealt with the situation and berates her for her actions.

Back at home, Whitney breaks down, confessing to Sonia that she’s convinced she is on a one-way ticket to prison.

Is she right?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.