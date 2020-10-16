Tess Daly had a surprising childhood ambition and counts some very famous faces as close friends. Here is everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing presenter...

Tess Daly has become the golden girl of Saturday night television since Strictly Come Dancing began back in 2004.

After presenting alongside Sir Bruce Forsyth for the best part of a decade, Tess now brings us the glitz and the glamour of Strictly with Claudia Winkleman – and the pair made history by becoming the first female double act to present a Saturday night primetime show.

Tess is also renowned for her charity work, having presented BBC Children In Need since 2008. She is also patron for Great Ormond Street children’s hospital and The Prince’s Trust.

Most fans of the presenter will know that:

She’s been the face of L’Oreal, Vitabiotics, Danone, and lingerie brand, La Senza

She has been in two Duran Duran music videos

She has written two novels

But what else do we know about Tess Daly? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. Tess isn’t actually her real name

While Tess might have become a household name thanks to her presenting skills, she was actually born Helen Elizabeth Daly. Her parents Vivian and Sylvia Daly were textile factory workers and she grew up in Derbyshire.

2. She was scouted for modelling outside McDonalds

Hanging around outside McDonalds in Manchester waiting for her sister turned out to be the best thing that Tess ever did, because while she was there she was scouted by a modelling agent. Six weeks after she turned 18 she went to Tokyo for her first professional modelling job. From that point she worked in Asia and Europe, before living in Paris for five years before moving to New York.

3. She dreams of leaving the UK

Tess has admitted that given half the chance she would love to move to New Zealand to be closer to her sister. She told Woman Magazine: “Every time we visit my sister Karen in New Zealand I spend the next two months Googling properties and dreaming of escaping the British winter. But it wouldn’t work because I work on Strictly for five months a year, plus the kids are in school.”

4. She’s got some VERY famous friends

As well as presenting alongside famous friends like Claudia Winkleman and Rylan Clarke, Tess has met some of the most influential and inspirational people in the world throughout her career on TV. Tess is also close with other A-list pals and counts legendary actress Goldie Hawn as one of her close friends.

5. She loves dancing

It seems that Tess might have picked up a dance tip or two while presenting Strictly Come Dancing over the years, and the TV star has admitted that she loves nothing more than a dance around the kitchen with her two daughters. But all this activity doesn’t mean you’ll catch Tess running marathons… she has confessed she hates sweating and would much rather spend her time doing yoga.

6. She met husband Vernon at work

Tess and Vernon began dating after meeting on T4 in 2000, where Vernon was a presenter. The pair tied the knot in 2003, and they now have two daughters together, Phoebe Elizabeth and Amber Isabella.

7. She wanted to be a nurse

When she was growing up, Tess wanted to be a nurse because she loves science at school. But the one day her sister changed all that… “My sister cut herself really badly and I almost fainted,” Tess told Stylist. “I couldn’t look, and I realised that I can’t be a nurse if I hate blood!”

