The A Word viewers are calling for a fourth series after emotional finale

Is there a fourth series on the horizon?

The A Word fans are calling for a fourth series after Tuesday’s finale.

There’s definitely room for more episodes, as series four saw lots of big moments for the Hughes family.

Series four saw the birth of Rebecca’s baby, and a proposal from Maurice, so will we be seeing more in future?

So far the BBC haven’t confirmed the future of The A Word, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Twitter fans are certainly keen to see it return, with many of them complimenting the show’s third installment.

One viewer wrote, “Just caught up with #TheAWord@bbcone. Brilliant watch. Hope there’s more.”

Another added, “Really enjoyed The A Word @BBCOne really hope there’s another series to come. Beautiful drama. A happy tear jerker. #TheAWord”

A third wrote, “#TheAWord fantastic tv, more than just about autism, perceptive about the whole human condition. Wonderful script, great actors, best thing on tv.”

And a fourth added, “Fantastic series 3 ended on a high tonight. I love this drama, all the actors are so authentic and believable plus the script is mind blowing. I really hope there is a series 4. #TheAWord”

The A Word first aired in 2016, and follows the Hughes family who are coming to terms with an autism diagnosis.

The family then pull together to learn how to better communicate with Joe and support him.

Christopher Eccleston, Morven Christie, Greg McHugh, Lee Ingleby star in the popular series, which fans have praised for its story and performances.

And it seems they don’t want it to end either, will the Hughes return for another round? We’ll have to wait and see!

Series 1 – 3 of The A Word are available on demand via BBC iPlayer.