The Apprentice 2020 might not air at all due to coronavirus

Bad news for Apprentice fans...

The Apprentice 2020 has been postponed due to coronavirus, and filming might not resume at all this year.

The popular business reality series, starring Alan Sugar, has been on the air since 2005. This is the first time it’s ever been postponed.

A spokesperson confirmed, “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, Boundless the producers of The Apprentice, have postponed filming in consultation with and supported by the BBC.”

They added, “We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

But despite this, there’s a chance the 2020 series could not air at all if filming is unable to get underway in time.

A source told The Sun, “There were trips abroad planned which can’t be filmed now, on top of the rest of the show – so everyone is expecting it to be cancelled altogether as there’s no knowing how long lockdown will go on for.

“It’s a real shame as it is massively popular and brings in millions of viewers but we can’t see how it’s going to be possible to get it out on time.”

The Apprentice 2020 joins many other productions that have been affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Many beloved soaps, who we’re used to seeing on our screens several times a week, have been forced to reduce their schedules.

To help you navigate this, we put together a list of the new soap schedules during lockdown.

In addition to this, the Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled for the first time in 63 years.

Further details about The Apprentice 2020 will be confirmed in due course, but sadly we might have to wait until 2021.