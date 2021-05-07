The Apprentice star Lord Sugar confirms the new series won’t air this year

Bad news for The Apprentice fans!

The Apprentice has been delayed until after Christmas, Lord Alan Sugar has confirmed in a recent interview. Coronavirus impacted the series last year, with producers initially hoping the series would be able to air in 2021.

But unfortunately the series won’t be on our screens until 2022, as filming will not take place until the end of the year instead of the summer like originally predicted.

In an interview with The Sun, Lord Sugar said: “I think you’ll see it in the early part of next year, in fact that’s the plan.

“If things go well, and there’s no outbreaks or third waves, we’re planning to start recording later this year and it should be just after Christmas that they’ll start it again.”

It’s understood that the new series won’t air until January 2022 at the earliest.

Taking to Twitter, he replied to a fan saying that the broadcaster could air the Australian version of The Apprentice, meaning people could still get their “2021 fix” in the absence of the UK version.

In addition to this, Lord Sugar also gave some updates on how his Apprentice investments had coped as a result of the ongoing pandemic. He revealed: “Some of them have benefited tremendously because the online business has gone up.”

He went on to address the most recent winner Carina Lepore’s Dough Bakehouse, adding: “The bakery has suffered, as you can imagine. Winners have been told, if you fail, if you use up all the money, that’s it, it’s over.”

The businessman also addressed the rise in work from home culture, and what he hopes to see from the latest series of The Apprentice. He said: “I really admire those who say, ‘I want to be amongst people, exchange views and ideas,’ not send a few emails from home then watch the cricket on the side. There are people that like to work and there are people that like to shirk. We soon find out who they are.”

Previous episodes of The Apprentice are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.