The Bay fans were shocked to see a familiar face in tonight's first episode of the second series...

Former EastEnders star Thomas Law is looking all grown up in his new role as DC Eddie Martin in The Bay, which returned to ITV tonight for a second series.

The crime drama stars a number of former Walford favourites including Joe Absolom who played Matthew Rose and Lindsey Coulson who is better known to soap fans as Carol Jackson.

From Albert Square to The Bay

But there was a third familiar face from Albert Square on screen tonight and fans were delighted to spot Thomas Law, who played Peter Beale between 2006 and 2010.

The character of Peter Beale is one of the more re-cast roles in soap history – and out of the 7 names to play Ian Beale’s son, Thomas was the fifth.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement at seeing Thomas back on their screens…

But it wasn’t just spotting a familiar face that had fans of The Bay gripped tonight.

Opening the series with a twist

The episode opened with a huge twist that saw Morecambe resident Stephen Marshbrook killed in cold blood on his doorstep by what appeared to be a parcel delivery man.

The shocking murder came as Stephen and his wife Rose were hosting a family BBQ to celebrate the retirement of Rose’s dad, Bill Bradwell.

However, with Stephen and Rose’s 10-year-old son, Oliver, as the only witness to the crime, it is up to a family liaison officer Lisa Armstrong and her team to work out why anyone would want Stephen dead.

Fans will remember Lisa from season one, however she is now demoted after the drama that unfolded as she helped to solve the murder of a local teenager in the last series.

Still paying the price for her actions after she failed to disclose her one night stand with a suspect, Lisa was called to help the family of the murder victim tonight.

However there is a clash between her and her former protege Med Kharim, who she was mentoring in the first series.

With her former student now her superior, will Lisa manage to put her pride to one side and help find who killed Stephen?

All episodes of The Bay are now available to stream on ITV Hub and Britbox.