We're returning to Morecambe Bay for another round...

The Bay season 2 is coming this month, so fans won’t have to wait much longer to tune in to the latest instalment. It was set to air in 2020, but unfortunately it was impacted by coronavirus like many shows we all know and love.

Thankfully, it now has a confirmed release date for this month and we’ve put together everything you need to know about the upcoming ITV drama…

When is The Bay season 2 on TV?

ITV has confirmed that the new series will air on Wednesday 20th January 2021 at 9pm. Episodes will be aired weekly, so that’s your midweek entertainment sorted for the next few weeks.

A script for the second season was teased on Twitter by creator Daragh Carville, who wrote, “here we go again…”. It was dated 12th August 2019, so fans have had a pretty long wait to see what happens in the next series!

At the time, production company Tall Story Pictures added, “We are beyond excited to say that we are going back to wonderful Morecambe to film a new series of The Bay. Thank you to everyone who watched series 1 – we can’t wait for you to find out what we’ve got planned for series 2.”

What is The Bay season 2 about?

After series one’s dramatic finale, which revealed the truth about the twins’ disappearance whilst D.S. Lisa Armstrong finally began to mend her relationship with her own troubled teenagers. However, Lisa was also suspended from her job after revealing she’d lied about Sean, withholding important information.

According to ITV, the series 2 synopsis is, “After dealing with the repercussions of her actions from last year, DC Lisa Armstrong is given the opportunity to step up when asked to assist a murder investigation in Morecambe. Tensions remain high as Lisa struggles to do her job whilst following the orders of her previously lower ranking colleague, Med. As the team tries to uncover why the victim was targeted, Lisa and her children are unknowingly stalked by a mysterious figure.”

In series 2, we return to Morecambe Bay for a thrilling new case, with Lisa suddenly finding herself back on the front line after her devastating suspension. Will she be able to fix her reputation? And who’s stalking her and her family?

Who stars in the new series?

Morven Christie returns as Family Liaison Officer DS Lisa Armstrong and Daniel Ryan co-stars as DI Tony Manning. So don’t worry, these fan favourites are back for series 2!

Taheen Modak as DC “Med” Kharim is also returning as well as Lisa’s family: Abbie (Imogen King), Rob (Art Parkinson) and Penny (Lindsey Coulson), who find themselves stalked by a terrifying and mysterious person.

Other cast members include Amy James-Kelly, Owen McDonnell James Cosmo, Joe Absolom, Sharon Small, Stephen Tompkinson, and Sunetra Sarker.

Where can we watch The Bay series 1?

You can watch The Bay series 1 on ITV Hub. All six episodes are currently available, if you need to recap before tuning in to the newest series.