The best theories from Obsessed With… Line of Duty

What did Craig Parkinson and Sarah Millican chat about on Obsessed with Line of Duty? Find out below!

Obsessed With… Line of Duty is the latest podcast in the BBC Sounds series. This new podcast, hosted by former Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson, is only interested in one thing. With a new guest each week, Craig (Dot Cottan) aims to solve every mystery from Line of Duty season 6.

The first episode saw Craig and comedian Sarah Millican hilariously unpacking Line of Duty season 6’s first episode. They joke about the use of acronyms (what even is a CHIS?!) in the show and how you have to work hard and pay attention when watching. Swiftly, they dive into all the best moments and the most plausible theories for the show going forward.

Unfortunately, it didn’t seem like the new season of Line of Duty wanted to give any more details away about who H is just yet. Nevertheless, here are some of the best theories from the first episode of Obsessed With… Line of Duty. Beware, massive spoilers ahead!

1. What is Jo Davidson Hiding?

What’s behind all those locks? One of the most curious moments from the first episode was the brief glimpse we got inside DCI Joanne Davidson’s (Kelly MacDonald) flat.

After leaving Farida’s house with the last of her stuff, Jo returns to her own home, where she appears to have several deadbolts and locks installed on her own front door. We don’t get much of an explanation for this bizarre quirk, but Craig thinks he has a theory.

Sarah joked “there’s safe and then there’s crackers, and I think she’s on the other side!” in response to Jo’s paranoia, but Craig has a different theory altogether.

Rather than keeping someone out of her home, Craig Parkinson believes Jo is trying to keep someone in. “What is she keeping in there, or, who?!”

Sarah clearly believes Craig, as she realises the crazy level of security wasn’t present in the house Jo and Farida were sharing. So, why does Jo need such a high level of security at her own home?

2. Could Kate and Jo be together?

Another big thing that was discussed was the working dynamic between Jo Davidson and Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure).

Initially, Sarah talks about the “power swing” between the two of them and how well they’re getting on, but Craig believes they’re flirting! They especially highlight the moment right at the end of the first episode.

Later in the episode of Line of Duty, Farida jealously accuses Jo of moving in with Kate. Later on, Jo tenderly grabbed Kate’s hand after she came out to check on her following a tense confrontation with Detective Superintendent Buckells.

The look the two of them shared as Jo walked back into the office definitely suggests there might well be a spark between the two of them?

3. Is Steve Arnott a drug addict?

One of the first characters discussed on the podcast was DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston). Craig notes that he’s “worried” for Steve. Both Sarah and Craig agree that he looks fairly miserable throughout the show, especially given how many tablets he has in his flat.

About halfway through the episode we see Steve stockpiling a cocktail of pain medicines including ibuprofen and codeine. He brings them back to reveal a huge stash of pills in one of his cabinets.

Craig explained: “knowing what I know, and also now being an avid audience member” that Jed Mercurio only ever puts something in the show deliberately. This leads him to believe that has “slowly upped his drug take and now they’ve taken over him”.

Surely this means Steve’s dependency will become a major plot point in the show going forward, right?

4. What’s Farida up to?

Returning character Farida Jatri was also a person of interest for Craig and Sarah. Sarah notes that Farida could have spoken to AC-12 about Jo out of jealousy, but Craig argues this is “too simplistic.”

Farida had spoken to Steve about her suspicions about Jo’s conduct during the flat raid at the start of the episode. Sarah and Craig then fixate on the point when Farida told Steve to stop contacting her. She tells Steve “This is too dangerous”, and “you have no idea what she’s capable of, none at all. Don’t call me again.” Clearly, Farida is scared, and must know something that she can’t, or won’t, let on. Could Jo have orchestrated the CHIS’s murder, and now Farida is worried she might next? There must be some history there!

There’s so much more to learn from the new season; newcomer DC Chloe Bishop might have made a good impression, but will she be an effective AC-12 team member? Where is the freezer that contained Jackie Laverty’s body now it’s no longer in Terry Boyle’s flat? And when will Jed Mercurio finally let on who is H?!

The first episode of Obsessed with… Line of Duty is available to stream and download on the BBC Sounds website and app. Line of Duty season 6 continues Sundays at 9pm on BBC One. Seasons 1-5 of Line of Duty are available to watch right now on BBC iPlayer.