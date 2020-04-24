The Big Night In raises over £27m to support those impacted by COVID-19

The evening was a huge success!

The Big Night In has raised over £27m in donations after airing on Thursday night.

This project saw charities Comic Relief and Children in Need partnering for the first time.

Taking to Twitter Comic Relief shared the results of the night, which saw plenty of stars taking part.

They wrote, “Wow. What an incredible evening. We are absolutely STUNNED by your generosity and donations to #TheBigNightIn! What a wonderful evening”

But they could potentially raise even more, as the public has been encouraged to donate.

Donations will be split between Comic Relief and Children in Need to support local charities and projects.

The Big Night In saw plenty of stars dialling in to entertain the nation, often with hilarious results.

This included Peter Kay, with the fundraiser marking his return to TV after two years.

He recreated his well known Is This the Way to Amarillo music video with the help of the British public.

Doctor Who actors past and present came together to thank NHS and frontline workers for their work.

These included David Tennant, Peter Capaldi, Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann and Jodie Whittaker.

Together they said, “As you probably know, we have all been at one time or another the Doctor.

“And the Doctor abides by one simple rule, whatever you’re facing never be cruel or cowardly, never give up and never give in, we’re at out best when we work together. “

They added, “Tonight we have all come together, for one important reason, to praise, salute and give heartfelt thanks to real life special doctors, nurses, and everyone working on the frontlines in our NHS in care homes and hospices.

‘What you have done for all of us is amazing, it’s crucial, phenomenal, incredible, inspirational and truly life saving, thank you.”