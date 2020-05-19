The Chase spin-off Beat the Chasers will ‘definitely’ return, says star

Beat the Chasers was a huge success...

The Chase spin-off Beat the Chasers only ran for five episodes, and viewers are keen to see more.

The show saw players facing multiple Chasers, with the opportunity to face all five and win a huge prize.

Chaser Anne Hegerty has got good news for us too, as she revealed they’re looking to film more episodes.

Anne, known as The Governess, told Radio Times that the ratings had been “tremendous”.

As a result they’re keen to produce more episodes of Beat the Chasers.

She said, “We’re definitely looking to do more as soon as we can.

“We knew when we were filming it that this was a really good show, we were saying to each other, ‘This is really exciting, we are having such close finishes’.”

Anne added, “We thought it would go down well but the ratings were just tremendous. I’m very glad that we got that under our belts before lockdown began – we filmed in late January and early February so it’s brilliant we got it in.”

Beat the Chasers kept the nation thoroughly entertained during lockdown, as it aired for five consecutive nights last month.

Fans described it as being “absolutely excellent” after its first episode, and they were hooked throughout.

Viewers got to witness some great moments throughout the series, including some big wins and funny moments.

Student paramedic Alex became the first contestant to win, taking home a huge £25,000.

Even though it might be a while before they can film, we’re excited to see more from Beat the Chasers!

If you missed the first series, all five episodes are available to watch now via ITV Hub.