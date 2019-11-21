The Chase host Bradley Walsh reveals Doctor Who co-star Jodie REFUSES to do special!

Bradley Walsh wants to set up a special episode of his ITV quiz show that would live long in the memory...

Bradley Walsh is desperate to organise a special episode of The Chase featuring his Doctor Who co-stars, but says Jodie Whittaker refuses to appear!

Speaking at a press event ahead of the sci-fi show’s return to BBC1 in early 2020, Bradley, who stars as TARDIS companion Graham O’Brien, revealed that Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, who play Ryan and Yaz, are very much up for appearing on his ITV quiz show…

“ITV would be delighted to do it,” says Bradley. “They say ‘Great idea Brad, why don’t you have a word?’ But if I’ve asked them once, I’ve asked them a hundred of times and they always say no.

“I’ve had past doctors Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy on The Chase, but I want our gang to go on it. Mandip and Tosin would fancy it, but Jodie isn’t having any of it.”

With teams on The Chase comprising of four players, Doctor Who writer Chris Chibnall has offered to make up the numbers, yet assuming Bradley is on hosting duties, the DW squad would still be one short.

Jodie Whittaker, who made her debut as the thirteenth Doctor last autumn, is unwilling to take part. “I don’t want to publicly humiliate myself on TV, especially not in front of Bradley Walsh! He claims he’d ‘look after me’ but would he?”

Yet with next year’s 10-part series taking a gruelling nine months to shoot, Jodie says she and her co-stars DID play The Chase on the Doctor Who set to pass time between scenes!

“We bought the board game and played it between scenes,” explains Jodie. “We even made Bradley ask the questions. But I’m not going on there!”

Let’s hope Bradley can persuade Jodie to change her mind!

Doctor Who series 12 comes to BBC1 in early 2020