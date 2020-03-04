The Chase fans shocked as contestant scores NOTHING in the Cash Builder round

Bhagwan had a disastrous first round…

The Chase can be stressful for contestants, especially when it comes to that first quick fire round.

Most of the time people are able to bring a couple of grand to the table, but unfortunately for Bhagwan luck was not on his side during Tuesday’s episode.

Laura, Paul, Maureen and Bhagwan went up against Chaser Anne Hegerty in that order, but sadly Maureen was knocked out.

With Laura and Paul managing to secure £12,000, it was up to Bhagwan to add to the pot and join them in the Final Chase.

But viewers were shocked when Bhagwan scored £0 in the Cash Builder round and proceeded to stick with his score when presented with two other offers.

Bradley told him his score and Bhagwan replied, “That was tragic!”

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to share their reactions to the game, which saw Bhagwan make it through to the Final Chase and win a share of the prize money.

One fan wrote, “Bhagwan’s played an absolute blinder there. £0 in his cashbuilder but got himself into the final chase. Strong teamwork leaves The Governess 3 adrift at the final buzzer and the team walk away with a healthy £4K each. You couldn’t write it #TheChase @ITVChase”

Another added, “As if Bhagwan added ZERO in the cash builder and then still made it home for the final round. Literally nobody saw that coming! #thechase”

A third simply wrote, “This Bhagwan is pure entertainment #thechase”

And a fourth added, “Bhagwan got very very lucky this time #TheChase”

The Governess had taunted Bhagwan for his disappointing performance, but the team had the last laugh after winning £4,000 each.

So despite a rocky start, he was able to play in the Final Chance and win a share of £12,000 after the team beat Anne.

