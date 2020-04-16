The Chase confirms they’ve added a NEW Chaser to the series

The new Chaser is a familiar face...

The Chase fans will soon see a sixth Chaser appearing on their screens.

Former contestant Darragh Ennis will be taking to the hotseat, after being offered the job any quiz lover dreams of.

He confirmed the exciting news via Twitter, writing, “I’m really excited to be the 6th chaser on #TheChase .

“I’ve been working hard on this for a while now and can’t wait for my episodes to air. Well the ones I win anyway.”

Darragh is a post doctoral researcher at the University of Oxford and appeared on the game show in 2017.

He went viral after racking up an impressive £9,000 in the Cash Builder, only to have it decreased by £2,700 after other contestants took the lower offers.

As a result, fans started the Twitter hashtag #JusticeForDarragh and they even set up a Gofundme page to try and get him the money back.

A source told The Sun, “Darragh has got what it takes to be a Chaser, he has been put to the test and passed with flying colours.

“They don’t bring in new members on The Chase regularly so this is a big deal for the show and Darragh.

They added, “Viewers will be very interested to see how he gets on.

“The show is so popular with spin off shows now as well so there is a need to increase the team.”

But don’t worry, none of your favourites are leaving…

Darragh will not be replacing any of the existing Chasers.

Chaser Paul Sinha, known as The Sinnerman, confirmed he wasn’t going anywhere.

He said, “If anyone’s wondering re the new Chaser, nobody is leaving, I’m in rude health and kicking the crap out of quiz.”

The source seconded this, adding, “No one is leaving, Darragh is very much an addition to the team.”

The Chase continues weekdays at 5pm on ITV1.