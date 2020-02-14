The Chase contestant slammed by viewers after this hilarious moment!

Andrew annoyed fans by taking a comically low offer, despite being the only one left!!

The Chase star Anne Hegerty took on Andrew, Sally, Scott and Vikki, but sadly only one man was left standing after the Chaser eliminated them in an episode earlier this week.

With Andrew left alone in the fourth seat, Anne was pretty savage with her low offer, only giving him the chance to play for £241 if he took a step closer to home.

Since Andrew managed to bag himself £5,000 in the cash builder round, it seemed like the sensible option to go for the middle. But instead, he accepted Anne’s low offer on the ITV hit!

Once he was home with his £241, Anne explained that it was the lowest ever amount played for in the final chase.

Andrew simply joked, “You were the one who offered it.”

But Anne had the last laugh when she caught him in just 30 seconds, as he only scored eight in the final round. Bad luck Andrew!

However, fans were quick to judge the contestant for his choices made on the show. When asked what he’d do with the money if he won, he told Bradley Walsh that he’d take his mates to Wetherspoons.

One fan simply wrote, “Never forget Andrew #TheChase”, alongside a photo of the contestant and his pitiful offer.

Another criticised him for not considering the rest of the group. They wrote, “Andrew on #TheChase did awful. He went for £241 when there was a chance for a grand for the group. Ouch.”

And a third agreed, adding, “Andrew has taken £241 as the last person in the chase, but if he’d gone high and been caught, they send back the best player and they all could win £1,000 each, blokes lost the plot #thechase”

Better luck next time Andrew!

The Chase is on ITV1 weekdays at 5pm.