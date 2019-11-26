The Chase fans FUMING it’s not on as ITV reveals spin off

The Chase viewers are a passionate lot! They want their favourite quiz on the box... now!

The Chase fans are angry – they love the Bradley Walsh show so much that they’re fuming that it’s currently not on ITV.

It seems a lot of us have a daily routine which involves switching on ITV at tea-time to watch The Chase, but viewers are aghast to find it’s not currently on! And this isn’t pleasing people…

“Bring Back The Chase!!” demanded one fan, while another wrote: “ITV not showing either Tenable or The Chase today. I’d just play static if I were you lads.”

“Fuming ITV has got rid of The Chase,” added another. “@ITV right, where’s The Chase gone. Get it back on please,” pleaded another viewer.

Bradley Walsh fans can at least see him host another quiz show Cash Trapped, although for some diehard The Chase viewers this simply isn’t the same as watching Bradders and The Chasers in action.

But fans do at least have a spin-off from the hit quiz to look forward to next year. ITV has announced Beat The Chasers, which will star all five of The Chasers.

The new series will see chasers Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace compete together for the first time as a challenging team takes them on for big cash prizes.

Bradley Walsh says: “The contestants are brave facing one Chaser, let alone all five. With that group of top quizzing brains working as a team, it’s going to take some beating. But I can’t wait to see who’s going to take them on.”

Meanwhile, Bradley fans can catch him on Cash Trapped and also early next year when Doctor Who returns for a new run.