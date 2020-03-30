The Chase fans left stunned after HILARIOUS Andy Murray answer

Fans couldn't believe this answer...

The Chase fans were gobsmacked on Sunday after one contestant’s hilarious answer.

Appearing on the family version of the popular quiz show, the Marsh’s played for the chance to win thousands of pounds.

The family consisted of mum Lesley, Lesley’s daughter Tia, Lesley’s brother Dave Senior and his son, Dave Junior.

Lesley was the first to face Paul “The Sinnerman” Sinha, and managed to bring back £6,000. Not a bad start!

It was 16-year-old daughter Tia’s turn next, who managed to get £3,000 in the Cash Builder round.

But despite this, she opted for the safer lower offer of £1,000 when she faced the Chaser.

Even though she was able to bring the £1,000 back, fans couldn’t help but laugh at one of her answers.

When asked, “What nationality is Andy Murray?”, Tia replied, “Spanish”.

After hearing this answer, many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One wrote, “16 year old on the chase just said Andy Murray is a Spanish tennis player”

Another added, “#TheChase I didn’t know Andy Murray was Spaniard FFS”

A third joked, “Not to be confused with his Spanish cousin, Andeos Murraygo #TheChase”

Despite Tia’s hilarious moment, three of the family members made it home with some cash.

Dave Senior took the pot up to £11,000, but his son Dave Junior was sadly knocked out by The Sinnerman.

Despite their best efforts, the team were knocked out by the Chaser in the Final Chase, meaning they had to say goodbye to the cash.

The team only accumulated 16 steps, and The Sinnerman matched their score with 34 seconds to spare.

But unlike the classic Chase, the team didn’t leave empty handed.

In Family Chase tradition, the team won a set of branded mugs each shaped like the heads of The Chasers.

The Chase continues weekdays at 5pm on ITV1. The Family Chase airs on Sundays at 7pm.