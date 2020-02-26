‘It’s not even a spider!’ The Chase fans react to hilarious answer

The Final Chase was a lot funnier than expected...



The Chase left viewers in hysterics during Tuesday night’s episode after one contestant made an awkward mistake during the Final Chase.

Contestants Hannah, Mary, John and Paul all made it back with an impressive £39,000 prize to play for, so there was a full house for the final round.

The team managed to gain 21 steps against Mark “The Beast” Labbett, giving the Chaser a decent challenge.

Unfortunately he caught them with 11 seconds remaining, but fans were more focused on a hilarious answer to a question that came at a crucial moment. Mark passed the question as he wasn’t sure, when there was just 11 seconds to go.

The team were given the opportunity to push back, and when asked, “What is the UK’s most venomous spider?” Hannah replied, “Daddy Long Legs”.

The team went with her answer but since it was wrong, Mark managed to catch them and take away the £39,000 prize.

One fan questioned, “Why did the team listen to Hannah when she said the uk’s most venomous spider is a daddy long legs? It’s not even a spider!! #TheChase”

Another added, “Imagine thinking a daddy long legs is Britain’s most venomous spider #thechase”

A third wrote, “Hahahaha daddy long legs I cant breathe! #TheChase”

And a fourth joked, “The whole of the U.K. when she said ‘daddy long legs’ #TheChase”

The correct answer was actually a false widow spider, which fellow contestant Paul had said before they decided to go with Hannah’s answer instead. Bad luck team!

False widows got their name due to the fact they are commonly mistaken for black widows, which are venomous spiders native to Australia. So it was a very good guess from Paul which could have been crucial in the final round.

How will our next set of contestants do? We can’t wait to meet them!

The Chase is on ITV1 weekdays at 5pm.