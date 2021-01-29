Chaser Mark Labbett describes himself as a 'lazy genius'.

The Chase star Mark Labbett discovered he has a very high IQ score, during an episode of spin off series The Chasers’ Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles.

During the trip, Mark alongside fellow Chasers Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace, took an IQ test to see just how intelligent they were. It turns out that Mark has an IQ of 151, which puts him in the top 1 per cent of people. Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking both had scores of 160.

70 percent of the population score between 85 and 115 on the adult IQ test, with the top 2 per cent scoring over 130 with an invite to elite group Mensa, the high IQ society.

While Mark got 151, Anne scored 137 and Shaun was the lowest of the three with 96. So while Shaun wouldn’t make it to Mensa just yet, he’s still got a healthy score!

After receiving his results, Shaun said: “Mark and Anne have a natural gift, mine is mainly hard work. Children shouldn’t worry about an IQ score, I’m a firm believer intelligence can be learnt.”

Reflecting on his own score, Mark said: “I was told a total genius is 150, so I’m a pretty poor genius, but a genius I am. I was in smug mode now I’m in uber-smug mode! I have no doubt that the reason Shaun has done way better in his career than I have in mine, is he works far harder than I do. I’m lazy, a genius, but lazy.”

Mark has one three-year-old son, and he revealed his hopes for him in the future. He said: “I was born with the ability to do sums very quickly, my dad and my granddad had it. I hope my son’s got it. He can count up to about 15/16 at the moment.”

The Chasers’ Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles continues at 9pm on Thursday 4th February.