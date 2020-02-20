The Chase fans are missing Shaun Wallace – ‘Surely it’s time for a Shaun episode?’

Quiz fans are missing The Dark Destroyer...

The Chase fans are missing Shaun “The Dark Destroyer” Wallace as he hasn’t been on the quiz show since January 30th.

Each episode, the Chaser is seemingly chosen at random, with the contestants and audience not knowing who they’ll be up against until the show airs. The show relies heavily on the element of surprise!

But whilst we’ve seen Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha and Jenny Ryan, Shaun Wallace hasn’t been on our screens since late January, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Fans have taken to Twitter to ask about Shaun, with one writing, “#TheChase Come on… surely it’s time for a Shaun episode? He hasn’t been on in over two weeks.”

Another added, “Where’s Shaun? Missed 2 weeks now. #thechase”

A third simply asked, “#TheChase Where is Shaun Wallace?”

Another wrote, “Where is OUR @TheShaunWallace @ITVChase????? #TheChase”

And a fourth said, “Still no Shaun? #thechase”

But don’t worry, Shaun replied to a fan revealing that he’s been working on a trial and will return to the popular quiz show soon!

In his response, he wrote, “I had an important criminal trial to conduct Mike, I’ll be back soon”

Shaun Wallace has been a much-loved member of The Chase since 2009, and still works as a barrister when he’s not quizzing.

So it seems the Chaser’s work schedule meant he couldn’t make it to the hot seat for a few weeks, hopefully we’ll see him back soon!

Recently, fans were very impressed with a sole contestant’s result in the Final Chase, praising him for his excellent general knowledge skills.

Elsewhere, fans were creeped out by a ‘child’s voice’ during a recent episode. Did you hear it?

Recently The Chase contestants have had a run of bad luck, being caught by Chasers Paul, Jenny and Anne. Will they be able to beat Shaun when he returns?

The Chase is on ITV1 weekdays at 5pm.