The Chase star Jenny Ryan grimaces as she’s made to do this before X Factor: Celebrity final!

Can The Vixen triumph?

The Chase star Jenny Ryan, aka The Vixen, has shared a hilarious picture of herself ahead of Saturday’s X Factor: Celebrity final on ITV.

Jenny, who’s been a huge hit with audiences, tweeted a snap of herself with a sign contestants are given when they need to give their voice a rest! Or, maybe when people what them to stop talking?!

“Now modelling the attractive sign the vocal coaches make you wear when you need to preserve your voice (or possibly when they just want a bit of peace and quiet).”

Earlier this week, Jenny revealed on Good Morning Britain that being on the X Factor: Celebrity had been a challenging experience.

“It’s been tough. It’s been a lot of graft because I’ve been recording The Chase at the same time as rehearsals, choreography, a lot of background filming to go with this usual behind-the-scenes stuff,” she said.

She also revealed it had been nerve-wracking being pushed out of her comfort zone. “I’ve got used to being on The Chase and keeping nice and calm and that feels like comfort now compared to being in the spotlight and being on stage.”

WHAT IS ON TONIGHT? Check out our NEW and improved TV Guide Judge Louis Walsh revealed that he admires how Jenny and co have performed on The X Factor: Celebrity, saying: “It really has been much more fun because you don’t expect to have The Vixen from The Chase, Vinnie Jones or Martin Bashir, for example, enter a singing competition that IS all about the singing.

“These celebs are really putting their necks on the block. It’s not an easy thing to go out there and sing and be judged by the public and by the judges.”

Megan McKenna is the strong favourite to win, but Jenny clearly has a chance. Meanwhile, Jenny will be back in her comfort zone next year as ITV has announced The Chase spin off, Beat The Chasers, which will see all five chasers compete together for the first time.

The X Factor: Celebrity is on ITV this Saturday at 7.10pm.