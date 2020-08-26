Greg Davies writes and stars in BBC1's The Cleaner

Greg Davies will star in new BBC 1 sitcom The Cleaner as a man who mops up blood from crime scenes for a living.

The Cuckoo and Inbetweeners star will play Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, a state-certified cleaning technician who’s tasked with removing any signs of death at crime scenes!

Armed with his chemicals and scrubbing brushes, Wicky has a job that not many people would envy. But he enjoys it and he loves a good gossip! During his duties he ends up talking to everyone from victim’s relatives to neighbours and, erm, even the murderers themselves. Could Wicky be TV’s most popular cleaner since Trigger in Only Fools and Horses?!

Greg, who’s written The Cleaner, says: “As a young man I told a careers adviser that I wanted to mop blood up for a living or be a comedian. He told me with a giggle that neither were real jobs and I should consider learning a trade. Well he’s not laughing now is he?!*

*sadly, he’s dead.

“I’m thrilled to be adapting this wonderful show with Studio Hamburg UK for BBC1 and can’t wait to get cleaning.”

Shane Allen, Commissioning Controller Comedy adds: “Greg has done a knockout job of repositioning this hit sitcom for the UK audience. Wicky is a thoroughly decent everyman whose differing work situation each week brims with comic flourishes and opportunities to test his moral fibre.

“As with Ghosts and The Goes Wrong Show we’re keen to back distinctive ideas that play with form and tone for a mainstream BBC1 audience and take the sitcom in to unexpected new settings.”

The Cleaner BBC1 – when is the release date?

The BBC is yet to say when The Cleaner will begin. We will update this story when we find out.

How many episodes is The Cleaner?

Six parts.

What else do we know about The Cleaner?

The Cleaner is based on the multi award winning long-running German comedy series Der Tatortreiniger (Crime Scene Cleaner).