Prince Philip will be played by a new actor in series five and six of The Crown...

It has been revealed that actor Jonathan Pryce has been cast to play the role of Prince Philip in seasons five and six of The Crown.

The news that Jonathan will be taking over from Tobias Menzies in the role was announced on Netflix’ Twitter page today.

Jonathan is well-known to TV fans as the High Sparrow in Game of Thrones.

He will star opposite Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton, who has been cast as the next Queen Elizabeth II, taking over the role from Olivia Colman.

Another change for season five and six will see Lesley Manville take over the role of Princess Margaret from Helena Bonham Carter.

Philip through the years

Tobias Menzies played Philip in the third season, and also in the eagerly anticipated fourth season which has already been filmed.

Former Doctor Who star Matt Smith played Philip in the first and second season opposite Clair Foy in the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

Fans are still waiting for the release date of season four to be announced, eager to see Olivia Coleman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter reprising their royal roles.

Season four will also introduce Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer.

While The Crown was originally meant to be made up of five seasons, it was announced earlier this year that there would in fact be six seasons of the drama.

It was also announced last month that filming of season five has been delayed due to a production break.

Season five is now expected to air in 2022.

Seasons 1-3 of The Crown are available on Netflix now.