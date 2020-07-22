The Crown season 5 has been pushed back to 2022 – but why?

Bad news for Netflix fans!

The Crown season 5 won’t be available until 2022, the Netflix series has confirmed.

Speaking to Deadline, the series has confirmed that The Crown will take a filming break this year amid its final cast changeover.

Deadline told readers, “The filming break has always been part of The Crown’s production schedule and is not related to the coronavirus pandemic, although sources acknowledged that the hiatus has been helpfully timed.”

But whilst this news is likely disappointing for fans, we do know that there’ll be six seasons of The Crown instead of five.

Recently, series creator Peter Morgan confirmed that The Crown would be getting an additional season.

In a statement, he said, “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”

Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton is set to replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in season 6, but fans will sadly have to wait even longer to see her in action.

It was confirmed recently that Lesley Manville would star opposite her as Princess Margaret.

However, if you’re desperate for your Crown fix, you’ll be happy to know that season four has already been filmed.

A release date has not yet been confirmed though, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Season four sees Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter reprising their royal roles.

It will also introduce Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer.

The Crown seasons 1 – 3 are available on Netflix now.