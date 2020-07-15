The Cube is returning to ITV with a HUGE new jackpot

Phil's back!

The Cube is coming back to ITV with a huge new jackpot, with contestants in with a chance to win £1 million.

The new series of the popular gameshow will see teams of pairs taking on the mental and physical challenges within the Cube.

These teams will be from the same household, whether it’s family members, partners or housemates.

This means that viewers will see both solo games and two-player games, which we’re sure will just ramp up the pressure!

Players will take on seven random games which will challenge the body and mind, and that increase in difficulty as you go on.

Original host Phillip Schofield is returning for presenting duties, to cheer players on from outside the perspex cube.

Speaking about his return, Phillip said, “The Cube is such a cracking format but with the players now in teams and a whopping million-pound prize fund, it now means this high-pressure environment has just got tougher. I can’t wait to be reunited with the legendary Perspex Cube!”

As well as the original series, The Cube will also see another celebrity special, where they’ll have the opportunity to win £250,000 for their chosen charity.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV added, “The Cube was a firm favourite with our viewers and now with a life-changing prize and the chance for players to compete in pairs the stakes are even higher.

“We look forward to more jaw dropping moments that will have viewers shouting at the TV from the edge of their seats.”

The gameshow is still looking for applicants, from the same household or support bubble.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, you can apply here.

So far no one has managed to complete The Cube, with Mo Farrah being the only celebrity to actually reach the top prize.