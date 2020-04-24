This new comedy is all about the beautiful game...

The First Team is the latest comedy by the creators of Channel 4 series The Inbetweeners.

It follows the struggles of a fictional Premier League team, focusing on three young players.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming BBC series…

What is The First Team about?

The series focuses on the mostly off-the-pitch misadventures of three young football players.

Viewers get an insight into their friendship, and the difficulties they face when it comes to women, money and social media.

The players are good at scoring goals, but struggle when it comes to daily life outside of their football ground.

But the pitch isn’t plain-sailing either, as they clash with Italian manager Cesare, their eccentric American Chairman, resident hard-man Petey Brooks and ineffectual coach Chris Booth.

Who stars in the series?

Shaquille Ali-Yebuah, Jack McMullen and Jake Short play the team’s three young players.

BoJack Horseman star Will Arnett plays their eccentric American chairman, whose name has not yet been confirmed.

Modern Family’s Chris Geere stars as Chris Booth, the team’s coach.

The Inbetweeners Movie’s Theo Barklem-Biggs plays Petey Brooks and Italian manager Cesare is played by Paolo Sassanelli.

When can we watch The First Team?

The series starts on 28th May on BBC2 at 10pm.

There’s six episodes in total, each written by Inbetweeners writing duo Damon Beesley and Iain Morris.

The writers said, “We’re so lucky to be working with such an incredible bunch, some new faces and some we’ve worked with over the years, all making us laugh enormously.”

Episodes will air on consecutive Thursday nights.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet! But hopefully there’ll be one ahead of the series launch, watch this space…

The first team begins Thursday 28th May at 10pm on BBC2.