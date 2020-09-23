Matt Lucas made his debut on The Great British Bake Off last night...

Fans of The Great British Bake Off were thrilled to see their favourite show return to Channel 4 last night, with Matt Lucas joining the team.

Matt has replaced Sandi Toksvig after she left the show at the end of the last series, and fans agree that he fits into the show perfectly.

Matt Lucas arrives with a bang

The presenter, best known for writing and appearing in sketch show Little Britain alongside David Walliams, also brought his comedy genius to the show by impersonating Boris Johnson at the start of the episode.

Matt’s spoof of Boris holding a government briefing has left fans in stitches, and they are hailing the comedian the best thing about 2020…

While this year’s series of The Great British Bake Off might have been filmed under lockdown restrictions, the production team managed to get around that by keeping the crew, presenters, judges and bakers in quarantine before the show.

Despite the new rules and regulations that 2020 brings, the eleventh series of the baking show still had the same warmth we know and love.

And, of course, there were baking disasters as the new bakers experienced the highs and lows of being in the famous white tent.

Ready, set, BAKE!

The first challenge set for the new set of bakers was a battenberg challenge, which they all tackled with enthusiasm.

The technical challenge this week was pineapple upside down cake, while the showstopper challenge saw the bakers put their fondant skills to the test as they created busts of their heroes.

There was even some cake sabotage drama when one of the new bakers, Sura knocked fellow contestant Dave’s cakes on the floor while swatting a fly away from her bakes.

Thankfully no harm was done… but what a way to kick off the new series.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4. You can catch up on all the action by watching online on 4OD.