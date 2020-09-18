The Great British Bake Off 2020 – bakers, presenters and how it was made

Matt Lucas joins the gang as The Great British Bake Off returns for a new series on C4

The Great British Bake Off 2020 sees the famous white tent re-opening for the 11th series. And while this series on C4 sees the team deal with the challenges of filming during lockdown, there’s a fresh face on board as Matt Lucas joins the show as a new host.

Here’s everything we know so far about the return of The Great British Bake Off…

The Great British Bake Off 2020 start date: when does it air on C4?

The series returns to C4 on Tuesday 22 September at 8pm.

What’s new?

Hard-to-please judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back once more to rate the offerings of the amateur bakers. This time around the contestants have to bake everything from cakes in week one to Japanese food and 80s-themed bakes later in the run. Noel Fielding also returns to host the show alongside Little Britain star Matt Lucas, who is replacing Sandi Toksvig.

“I’d had a few offers to present things, but I wasn’t sure it was something that I’d be any good at. And I thought it was more likely they’d replace Sandi with another female,” says Matt. “But when I tested with Noel we just laughed and laughed. On my birthday I got the call offering me the job. It was the best present.

“I’m so grateful to be part of Bake Off. I hadn’t seen a great deal of it before because I’d been living in America but in lockdown I’ve been looking for something heartening to watch and I’ve become addicted to it.”

Who are the bakers?

The 12 new contestants heading into the tent include armoured guard Dave, accountants Makbul and Hermine, sculptor Marc, digital manager Laura, project manager Mark, retirement living team manager Linda, student Peter, radiographer Loreia, music teacher Rowan, pantomime producer Lottie and pharmacy dispenser Sura.

“The standard has been exceptional,” says Paul. “Some of the things they brought out were incredible. I’ve never seen some of this stuff before. And this year someone made the best sponge and someone made the best pie of all the series so far.”

The Great British Bake Off 2020 trailer: what does it reveal?

The teaser for the new series doesn’t give us a look at the bakers or at Matt but it does show a variety of members of the public from a pensioner to a furtive man in a suit desperately on the hunt for something important, of which there is a huge shortage. All the while, a young boy cycles through the streets until he arrives at his granny’s house and proudly brandishes an elusive bag of flour!

What else do we know?

The new series was filmed during lockdown at an Essex hotel and the hosts, judges, bakers, crew and hotel staff had to self isolate at their homes for 10 days before going to the location. A bubble was then created with everyone entering it having tested negative for COVID-19 three times.

“I don’t think viewers will see any difference. It was so brilliantly organised and the most amazing amount of trouble was taken to make sure everything was safe,” says Prue. “I didn’t think I’d enjoy it because I was thinking, ‘I don’t want to be locked up with three boys who’ve not quite grown up!’ But I loved it. It was huge fun.”

