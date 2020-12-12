The Great British Bake Off is about to get festive...

The Great British Bake Off Christmas special is here!

While the show might be over for another year, with the winner of series 11 being crowned just over a month ago, there are still plenty of baking highs and lows to look forward to with the festive specials.

To make things even more exciting there isn’t just a Christmas episode of The Great British Bake Off that will be packed full of festive treats, but Channel 4 will also be bringing us a New Year special as well.

Here is everything you can expect from the festive episodes…

When is The Great British Bake Off Christmas special 2020 on?

The Great British Bake Off Christmas special will air on Christmas Eve at 7.40pm on Channel 4.

But that’s not all we have got to look forward to, because the New Year episode will air on Sunday 3rd January at 7.45pm, also on Channel 4.

Who will be taking part?

This year’s festive offerings will see former Bake Off favourites returning to the famous white tent, all in a bid to be crowned Christmas Star Baker.

The Christmas special will see Jamie Finn and Rosie Brandreth-Poynter from 2019’s Bake Off join Ruby Bhogalm, who you will remember as a finalist from 2018, and 2017 contestant James Hillery.

The New Year special will see Helena Garcia and Henry Bird from 2019 joined in the tent by Nancy Britwhistle who was crowned Bake Off winner in 2014, and 2018 winner Rahul Mandal.

But who will be crowned king or queen of the bakes in the festive specials?

Who will be presenting the festive specials?

Matt Lucas was a huge hit when he joined Noel Fielding to present The Great British Bake Off in 2020, and thankfully he is back for both the festive specials.

While Noel will be there for the New Year episode, sadly he will be missing from the Christmas Eve instalment because he was on paternity leave at the time of filming following the arrival of his second child.

But, thankfully, Noel will be replaced by a face that is very familiar to Bake Off fans.

Tom Allen, the host of Bake Off spin off show, Extra Slice, will be joining Matt as the first round of bakers complete their festive feasts.

Who will be judging The Great British Bake Off Christmas and New Year specials?

Fear not! Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back to judge the bakes, keeping a special eye out for soggy bottoms and festive failures.

What else do we know?

The Christmas Eve episode will see a very special performance from Alexandra Burke, who will be performing Silent Night to get everyone in the festive mood.

The New Year episode will see the hosts and judges joined by the contestants for a sing song.

What more could you want as you settle down with your 983th mince pie of the festive season?