'The greatest TV moment of the year'

The Great British Bake Off was without a doubt one of the highlights of the year for TV fans, bring us some much-needed light relief from the events of 2020.

But just when we thought the joy of the Bake Off was over for another year, it turns out the show is the gift that keeps on giving.

Dave pops the question

Fans were left delighted last night when finalist Dave Friday got down on one knee in the last episode of spin off show Extra Slice and proposed to girlfriend Stacey.

Viewers were delighted with the surprise, with some saying they were left in tears, while other hailed it the greatest TV moment of the year…

After being interviewed about his time on the show by host, Jo Brand, Dave revealed he then had a question of his own to ask.

He then approached Stacey, who was sitting in the audience, and pulled out an engagement ring from his pocket before popping the all-important question.

Thankfully Stacey said yes immediately, leaving everyone in the studio cheering.

The pair have had quite the year… not only did Dave make it to the final of The Great British Bake Off, but they also welcomed their first child into the world.

Little baby Ronnie was born after filming for Bake Off had finished… and now they have got a wedding to plan.

It is fair to say that 2020 is a year that no one in their house will ever forget !

The Great British Bake Off will be back for a new series next year on Channel 4.