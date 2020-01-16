The Great British Bake Off: Sandi Toksvig quits ‘wonderful’ show after three years

Paul Hollywood says he will 'miss' working with Sandi

Sandi Toksvig has revealed she’s quitting The Great British Bake Off after three years on the C4 show.

The QI star revealed on Twitter why she’d decided the time was right to leave the cookery hit, which was originally screened on the BBC.

When the show moved to C4 in 2017, Sandi formed a new presenting duo with Noel Fielding, plus Prue Leith and Bake Off original Paul Hollywood as judges.

She tweeted: “When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family.

“Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all consuming show. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life.

“These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines on television. Bake off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can be happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

“The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

Paul Hollywood wrote on Instagram that he’d “miss” working with Sandi. Adding that she’d done “an amazing job in the tent”.

While Prue tweeted: “I have absolutely loved working with Sandi, she’s been brilliant a brilliant host and enormous fun and I am in awe of how hard she works juggling so many different projects. We shall be lifelong friends way beyond the tent.”

Toksvig will be seen still this Spring in The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

The Great British Bake Off originally started on BBC2 in 2010, with Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc as the presenters and Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry as the judges. Following huge ratings the show was then switched to BBC1 in 2014 before C4 took over in 2017.