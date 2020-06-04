The Heights on BBC1 – Start date, plot and everything you need to know

We've got Neighbours and Home and Away, but now there is a new Australian soap on the way...

There is great news for soap fans, because BBC One has acquired the first two series of Australian serial drama, The Heights.

This critically acclaimed serial drama has been a huge hit with Australian viewers and is produced by NBC Universal International Studios’ Matchbox Pictures in association with For Pete’s Sake Productions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series…

What is The Heights about?

The Heights follows an urban community all living a fictional inner-city suburb of Perth, Australia, against the backdrop of the gentrification of its neighbourhood.

Set in a city tower block called Arcadia Heights, this soap will see a huge variety of working-class characters from different backgrounds and cultures, all living side by side through the drama of day-to-day life. But as always with soaps, when the going gets tough, the community sticks together.

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak, says: “This slice of life from the melting pot that is urban Australia is loaded with humour and drama and quickly draws you into the very diverse lives of its characters.

“Daytime viewers love drama with compelling story telling at its heart and The Heights does that brilliantly.”

Alastair McKinnon, Managing Director, Matchbox Pictures, adds: “Australian viewers have taken the diverse mix of families living in Arcadia Heights to their hearts and we are enormously proud of the show.

“With British viewers’ undoubted enthusiasm for Australian soap operas, we feel very excited about the potential for The Heights on BBC1.”

Who stars in the new series?

There will be a few familiar faces for soap fans in The Heights.

Former Neighbours favourite Dan Paris, who is better known as Ramsay Street’s Drew Kirk, will star as Mark Davies, while Saskia Hampele, who played Erinsborough’s Georgia Brooks from 2012 – 2015 will star as Renee Davies.

Other stars include Marcus Graham (known as a teenage heartthrob in the 90s and for his role in Australian soap E Street) who will take one of the lead roles as Pav, while actress Roz Hammond stars as Claudia Rosso.

When can we watch The Heights?

The first series of The Heights will air on BBC1 on 15th June, with the second series following later in the year.

The soap will be airing in the lunchtime slot of 1.45 – 2.15, meaning it will be taking on Neighbours in the scheduling by airing at the same time.

Is there a trailer?

The trailer for the new soap shows the residents of Arcadia Heights facing the battles that come with every day life living in a working-class social housing development.

But there is plenty of love and laughter to be seen as well, so make sure you tune in on the 15th of June.

Watch The Heights every weekday on BBC One at 1.45 pm from Monday 15th June.