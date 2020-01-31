The Hit List to return for new series on BBC1 with Rochelle and Marvin

Can you name the song and the artist?

The Hit List, BBC1’s hugely popular music quiz where contestants must name as many hit songs and artists as possible under huge pressure, will return later this year.

Presenters Rochelle and Marvin Humes will also be back as three couples will again compete each week for a chance to win up to £10,000. Their challenge is to name the song and the artist.

The Hit List will return on Saturday nights, with the Beeb describing it “as a play at home favourite”.

Marvin and Rochelle Humes, say: “We are so excited that The Hit List is back for a third series! We absolutely love making this show and are truly grateful and humbled that there is an audience who are loving watching it. We waited years to find the right show to present together so the fact it’s being so warmly received means the world to us.”

Describing the appeal of the show, Rochelle once said: “Name That Tune is the show that will probably come to people’s minds. This is different, but it’s still a very addictive, shout-the-answers-at-the-telly show. It covers every genre of pop – from the 1960s right up to now.”

Karen Smith, the show’s Executive Producer, adds: “The Hit List is one of those special shows that the whole family can genuinely play-along with together at home. It’s easy because you’ve heard all the answers before, but can the contestants remember them when they’re under pressure and there’s £10,000 on the line? Apply now if you think you can!”

The BBC also revealed that the show’s filming takes place in Glasgow in April 2020 and applications are open now for contestants.

The quiz show will return later in 2020.