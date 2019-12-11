The hunt is on in Emmerdale TONIGHT when a child VANISHES into thin air

There is panic in Emmerdale when Jai discovers Archie is missing from the village tonight...

Tonight’s Emmerdale will see Jai Sharma thrown into turmoil when he discovers his son Archie Breckle has gone missing.

Emmerdale fans saw Arthur Thomas up his bullying campaign against Archie last night (Tuesday 10th December) when he tormented him about the village pantomime.

But this time other children from the village joined in with the bullying, including Jimmy and Nicola King’s daughter, Angelica.

When Angelica joined in with Arthur’s hate campaign, Archie saw red and lashed out at Angelica, hitting her across the face.

But unfortunately for Archie, Jimmy saw everything and grabbed him away from his daughter.

But while Jimmy’s actions made Jai more convinced than ever that the bruises on Archie’s arms were caused by him, Arthur was seen beaming, pleased that his plan to frame Jimmy for his bullying ways was working.

Later on Jai tried to get to the bottom of what happened, but with Arthur around, Archie couldn’t tell his dad the truth about the bullying, leaving Jai more in the dark than ever.

But later when their parents weren’t listening, Arthur told Archie that everyone would be better if he ran away to the woods, and at the end of the episode fans saw little Archie disappear into the darkness after sneaking out of the house.

But tonight’s Emmerdale (7pm, see our TV guide for full listings) will see Jai horrified when he wakes the next morning to find Archie’s bed hasn’t been slept in.

With Archie vanishing into thin air, the village residents gather together to find him – but has he gone to the woods like Arthur suggested?

Poor Jimmy is about to find the finger of blame pointed at him as the search for Archie continues. But will Arthur come clean about what he said to Archie, or will he leave the young boy in danger to save his own skin?

