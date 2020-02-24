The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird on why a comeback wouldn’t work

Bad news for Inbetweeners fans…

C4 comedy The Inbetweeners was a huge hit, with a three series run and two films. But star Simon Bird, who played Will, isn’t keen on the idea of a comeback.

Speaking to Lorraine, he revealed that he wouldn’t see a new series working now that he and co-stars James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas were in their 30s.

Lorraine referenced the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special as well as news of the new Friends reunion, before considering the possibility of more Inbetweeners.

She asked Simon just how many times a day he gets asked about a potential Inbetweeners comeback, to which he replied, “Oh, about 10 to 20!”

Lorraine then asked, “Never say never…?” to which Simon jokingly replied, “I mean I will say ‘never’!”

He added, “The reason that show worked is because the characters were kids so we could say the terrible, awful things they said.

“Whereas if the characters were in their mid to late 30s, it’s slightly different.”

Following this, Simon Bird revealed that he is planning on doing more work behind the camera rather than in front of it.

Recently, he directed Days of the Bagnold Summer, which premieres at Glasgow Film Festival. It’s based on the graphic novel by Joff Winterhart, with the screenplay written by Simon’s wife Lisa.

The film follows metal head Daniel, who is forced to spend summer with his mum after his holiday to Florida to visit his dad gets cancelled.

During the interview, Simon also confirmed that Friday Night Dinner was coming back, another C4 comedy where he stars alongside Tamsin Greig, Paul Ritter and Tom Rosenthal. Frances Cuka, who played “nice Grandma” in the comedy, recently died aged 83.

Friday Night Dinner returns soon to C4.