The Kemps are starring in a mockumentary...

Many of you will remember The Kemps from the new wave band Spandau Ballet, but now they’re starring in a mockumentary.

It will follow brothers Martin and Gary as they prepare to release new music, starring as a send-up of themselves.

What is The Kemps: All True about?

Though it might sound convincing, this new hour-long documentary is actually a spoof.

In it, comedian and filmmaker Rhys Thomas interviews Gary and ex EastEnders star Martin about their lives and careers following Spandau Ballet’s 40th anniversary.

We’ll see things like Martin attempting to launch a new film franchise – The Hardest British Bastards of the Galaxy – and Gary running his own Vegan meat-substitute, Wonge.

Explaining the idea, Rhys Thomas added, “The BBC asked me what I wanted to do next. I had an idea that maybe we could make a Brian Pern-type show but with a real rock star at the centre. Creating a fake world around him or her and a fabricated history. They liked that idea and asked me to write something.”

And that’s how the Kemps got involved, who Rhys revealed he’d chosen because “They were part of a genuinely MASSIVE band” and he loved their music.

What do the brothers think of the new mockumentary?

It seems the duo had a blast filming this exaggerated version of themselves, with them promising it’ll entertain audiences.

Martin Kemp said, “The show is made to make you belly laugh, not a sly grin or a puff of the cheeks but proper laughter which is perfect at the moment!”

And Gary Kemp added, “It’s funny! We corpsed a lot on set which was great fun but held up the shoot a bit. It’s basically a mockumentary about our lives and relationship, presented by Rhys’s own character, Rhys Thomas OBE. A spoof of the imagine… type series, with all its usual obsequiousness, but a much cheaper version with poor research!”

Who else stars in The Kemps: All True?

As well as the brothers, there’s also some other famous faces making cameos.

Viewers should expect to see Martin’s wife Shirlie, as well as Christopher Eccleston, Anna Maxwell Martin, Tony Way and Daniel Mays.

So there’ll be plenty to look forward to!

Speaking about the other cast, Gary added, “Having Anna Maxwell Martin as my wife was so lovely, as she has great natural comedy in her work. Perry Benson, who plays our other brother, we both knew from our days at Anna Scher Children’s Theatre when we were kids.

“And Simon Day is a comedy legend! The scene with him and Lucy Montgomery was so much fun to shoot. Plus, the wonderful Tony Way, we were very lucky to have such a stellar cast of brilliant actors.”

When can we watch it?

It will air on BBC2, on Sunday 5th July at 10pm.