The Masked Dancer is coming to ITV – get ready Masked Singer fans!

ITV orders The Masked Dancer - we can't wait!

The Masked Dancer is coming to ITV, it’s been announced.

Yep, fans of The Masked Dancer will be able to play the same guessing game only this time the celebs will be dancing rather than singing.

Judging by the US version of The Masked Dancer you can expect lots of crazy sets and outlandish moves as the stars take to the dance floor in some amazing costumes.

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Oti Mabuse will join the panel alongside Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall as Joel Dommett presents.

The new show will see 12 celebs hit the dance floor as they dress up and try to confuse everyone with their moves. Just like The Masked Singer, there will be clue packages. As for the dancing, there will be ballet and ballroom dancing, alongside salsa and swing.

Oti Mabuse said: “I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues – it’s going to be so much fun!!!”

Jonathan Ross said: “What people don’t know is that secretly I am an expert in dance and can spot a ball change from a box step no problem. The title of best detective on the panel is most certainly coming my way!”

Mo Gilligan said: “I love The Masked Singer. It’s a crazy bit of joy, which we all need right now – so when ITV asked if I wanted to join The Masked Dancer I, of course, said a huge yes! I’m really looking forward to getting back with the team for another brilliant series.”

Davina McCall said: “I love playing detective and I love dancing so what could be better?! I’m currently swotting up on all things dance in preparation and I will be watching those celebrity feet like a hawk. They always have such an amazing cast on The Masked Singer so it could literally be anyone hiding and dancing behind those masks and that’s what makes it so exciting.”

The Masked Dancer will be ‘silly’ fun – Joel

Joel Dommett said: “Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times.”

The Masked Dancer is set for our screens this Spring. Meanwhile, The Masked Singer Season 3 will be shown on ITV next year (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).