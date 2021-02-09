Has Alan worked out who's disguised as the chip shop meal?

The Masked Singer guest judge Alan Carr thinks he’s figured out Sausage’s true identity, and it’s the same theory fans have had previously. A few weeks ago, fans were convinced that Sausage was Sheridan Smith.

It seems Alan has doubled down on this theory too, in an interview with The One Show. Presenter Alex Jones asked: “When you’re on the panel, do you get kind of little hints or anything? It is nearly impossible isn’t it, out of context, to think ‘whose voice is that?'”

But Alan replied: “I’m sure Sheridan Smith is Sausage! There’s that Legally Blonde big hint in there wasn’t it? I thought that’s Sheridan Smith when she was on set!” There’s been plenty of hints that may point to Sheridan, including “strong connection to the beach and the coast”, “loves a bit of glam” and that she’s “regular” and “no-nonsense”.

In 2010, she also played Legally Blonde leading lady Elle Woods on the stage, which has led Alan to believe that it’s definitely her. The other hints point towards her as well, but of course, there are other theories too such as Stacey Solomon, Jessie J and Joss Stone.

The comedian also revealed that the competition had “taken over his life”, adding: “I used to have a life! I used to go out! It makes my weekend though, the Masked Singer!”

He’s not the only one either, as the competition continues to be loved by viewers across the country. Many people are continuing to post their guesses on social media ahead of the big final. Only Sausage, Robin and Badger remain, and there’s plenty of theories surrounding all three.

Recently fans were sure that Robin was actually this JLS star, and some have speculated that Badger is Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay, but we’ll have to wait until the highly anticipated final to find out who everyone is.

The Masked Singer continues this Saturday February 13th on ITV.