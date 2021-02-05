The Masked Singer fans think that Badger is Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay

Is Jay Kay hiding behind the Badger's mask?

The Masked Singer fans continue to predict Badger’s real identity, with some speculating that it was Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard. But Badger has fans stumped, as he seems to be the hardest contestant to guess at the moment.

There’s been plenty of guesses, such as James Blunt and Ne-Yo, but the latest is none other than Jamiroquai’s lead vocalist Jay Kay. Some clues have referenced not being recognised in public, and there’s also been hints about hats throughout the competition.

Jay Kay is known for wearing large hats and headwear, and fans have speculated that he’s using Badger’s giant mask to hide his identity this time. In addition to this, Badger has previously stated he was “on cloud nine” and that’s the name of one of Jamiroquai’s tracks.

However, Ne-Yo and James Blunt are also known for wearing hats, so there’s a possibility that any of these singers could be hiding behind Badger. We won’t know for sure until he’s finally unmasked!

There’s another clue that could be linked to a Jamiroquai song, Canned Heat. Viewers have seen oil and tin cans throughout the competition.

These theories have been shared to Twitter, with fans offering their thoughts about Badger’s identity. One wrote, “Badger is 100% Jay Kay of Jamiroquai! #TheMaskedSinger”

Another added, “#TheMaskedSinger I’m going with Perri from Diversity as Robin and Jay Kay as Badger”

And a third wrote, “Reckon #Badger is Jay Kay or Steve Tyler from Aerosmith #TheMaskedSinger”

The Masked Singer continues this weekend and there’s another double elimination ahead. Last week, Viking was unmasked as Norwegian singer Morten Harket, and Sir Lenny Henry was revealed to be Blob. But there’s still plenty of other celebrities who need unmasking.

Fans are still speculating about the identities of Sausage, Robin, Harlequin, Dragon as well as Badger. Recently, fans came up with a compelling theory that Dragon is actually Sue Perkins.

