The Masked Singer announces this BIG twist to the clues for series two

The nation's favourite guessing game is about to get even harder...

The Masked Singer is making its long-awaited return to our screens on Boxing Day – but series two will come with a twist.

The much-loved show that sees celebrities dressing up in lavish costumes and singing in disguise while we try to guess their identity is back with a second series.

But if you thought it was hard enough to work out who was under the masks in January, then you’re in for a challenge.

Making it tricky

Host Joel Dommett has told the press: “The clue packages are such harder this time round, they really throw you off your scent.

“I think last year they went a little easier as people were getting a sense of the show.

“I will say it’s much harder when you’re in the studio than when you’re at home and you’ve got Google.

“This year there’s certainly a couple of people that had everyone thrown off right until the end.”

Keeping the secret

Joel has also admitted that he doesn’t even tell his wife who is behind the costumes ahead of the show airing…

“I thought I’d really struggle keeping it a secret, and genuinely my tactic of keeping the secret is to immediately forget. Then I watch it and I’m like ‘oh my God – yeah!’

“I don’t tell anyone, I don’t even tell my wife. I get home and she’s like ‘who was it?’ and I just say ‘not telling you!’ and then it not in my brain at all.”

Panellists Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross are all back for the new series.

But with Ken Jeong unable to them due to Covid travel restrictions, they are now joined by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Last year saw costumes like Duck, Fox, Daisy, Queen Bee, Octopus and Unicorn take to the stage, and this new series will see even more outrageous costumes on the show.

The first episode of series 2 will have the panellists trying to guess which famous faces are behind the masks of Alien, Badger, Robin, Swan, Dragon and Sausage.

The second episode will feature Viking, Blob, Harlequin, Bushbaby, Grandfather Clock and Seahorse.

The Masked Singer series two will start on Boxing Day on ITV at 7pm.