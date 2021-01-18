The Masked Singer star admits they thought clues were ‘too easy’

Grandfather Clock was the latest celeb to be unmasked...

The Masked Singer contestant Glenn Hoddle has admitted that he thought some of the clues leading to his unmasking were “too easy”. The football legend was revealed to be Grandfather Clock, making him the fourth celebrity to leave the competition.

Saturday’s episode saw the big reveal, despite the fact some people thought it was actually presenter and football analyst Chris Kamara who was hiding behind the Grandfather Clock costume.

During a during a post-show Q&A with Radio Times, Glenn said, “The guys were great, although I think they made some of the clues a little too easy but let’s see what people think.”

He added, “I was gutted. I had some great songs lined up if I was able to continue but overall I loved the experience and just happy to have taken part.”

However, gost Joel Dommett disagrees with Glenn’s take as before the second series, he said, “The clue packages are much harder this time round, they can really throw you off the scent.”

Joel added, “I think last year they went a little easier as people were getting a sense of the show. I will say it’s much harder when you’re in the studio than when you’re sat at home and you’ve got Google.

“This year there’s certainly a couple of people that had everyone thrown off right until the end.”

Glenn joins three other celebrities who were booted from the competition. Spice Girls’ Mel B was unmasked as Seahorse, Sophie Ellis-Bextor revealed herself to be the one hiding behind Alien, and Martine McCutcheon was revealed to be Swan, much to the surprise of her son!

There’s some other Masked Singer theories too, like when Sausage’s costume change had fans speculating that it could be a very famous X-Factor star. Plus, Joel Dommett teased there’d be huge stars in this series.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV1 on 23rd January.