The Masked Singer fans are convinced they’ve worked out which celebrity is Blob after spotting a hidden clue.

The hugely-popular Saturday night TV show leaves fans guessing which famous faces are hiding in elaborate costumes, with only a few clues and the sound of their singing voice to go on.

So far series two, which started on ITV on Boxing Day, has seen singing icon Sophie Ellis-Bextor uncovered as Alien, and former Spice Girl Mel B revealed as Seahorse.

Have fans worked out Blob’s identity?

But the 10 remaining characters have kept everyone guessing, apart from Blob, who fans think they’ve already got worked out.

Viewers have been discussing Blob’s identity on social media, and there is an almost unanimous vote that the celebrity in the purple costume is Sir Lenny Henry.

As well as Blob’s voice sounding like Lenny, there was also a hidden clue that appears to have confirmed the suspicions for fans.

In his VT Blob mentioned that fact that he has got four eyes, perhaps hinting that the person behind the mask could wear glasses.

But fans have taken the clue one step further and think it refers to a character Lenny used to play on TV called Trevor McDoughnut.

The character, who wore huge glasses, was a parody of news reader Trevor McDonald…

While fans might be convinced they’re right only time will tell who is really hiding behind the Blob costume.

Other celebrity guesses so far this series include JLS star Aston Merrygold as Robin.

Stacey Soloman or Stacey Dooley have been suggested as Sausage.

People are also convinced that Grandfather Clock could have a football connection, with names like David Seaman and David James doing the rounds.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday 9th January at 7pm on ITV.