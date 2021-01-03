Fans aren't happy about which two celebrities have been unmasked so far...

The Masked Singer fans have taken to social media, convinced there is something wrong with the fact Mel B and Sophie Ellis-Bextor have been the first two celebrities voted off the show.

The competition, which sees celebrities singing on stage in a costume, leaving everyone guessing their identity, has upped its game for the second series on ITV.

The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett promised bigger and better names this time around, and he certainly wasn’t wrong.

Fans are in shock…

But fans aren’t happy that two singing legends have been voted off the show so early on.

Unlike other reality TV shows, The Masked Singer is voted for by the studio audience and the panel, and there is no public vote.

But fans are annoyed that two iconic singers have left the competition already.

First singing sensation Sophie Ellis-Bextor was booted off the show after many fans guessed her identity because of her unique singing voice.

But last night’s episode saw 90s legend and former Spice Girl Mel B – aka Scary Spice – voted off the show as Seahorse was unmasked.

Most of the panel had guessed that Mel B was behind the amazing Seahorse costume, despite her admitting when she was unmasked that she was trying ‘not to be me’.

Fans have their say

Fans aren’t happy with the result so far, insisting that both singers should still be on the show…

Mel B ended up in the bottom three last night along with Harlequin and Grandfather Clock.

The singers who went straight through to the next round were Viking, Bushbaby and Blob.

But who will be unmasked next week?

The Masked Singer airs on Saturday evenings at 7pm on ITV.