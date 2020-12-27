The Masked Singer fans are completely convinced that Robin is JLS singer Aston Merrygold...

The Masked Singer fans spent their Boxing Day evening trying to figure out who the first six celebrities were as series two of the ITV show launched.

The masked celebrities wasted no time in dropping hints about their identities, and soon the fan theories were flying around social media.

First up on the stage were Robin and Alien, with the studio audience voting to keep Robin in the competition.

The rest of the show saw Swan, Dragon, Sausage and Badger all take to the stage, with Alien, Swan and Badger left in the bottom three.

Eventually the panel saved Badger and Swan, leaving Alien to be unmasked.

Alien’s true identity is revealed

Alien turned out to be singer Sophie Ellis Bextor – something that a lot of fans on Twitter had already guessed.

But the subject of Robin’s identity seems to have captured the attention of the nation, and now everyone is transfixed on who could be behind the feathery costume.

Could Aston Merrygold be Robin ?

Most fans are convinced that our new feathery friend could be JLS singer Aston Merrygold thanks to the clues dropped throughout the episode…

Giving fans some hints, Robin said: “I’m the Robin, and I’m here to play.

“I’m ready to go the distance, do you think you can keep up?

“I’m trained and now I’m fighting fit for The Masked Singer. My costume is pretty fly.

“Tonight nobody is going to knock this Robin off its perch.”

Putting the clues together

Fans are convinced Robin is Aston thanks to his references to being fighting fit.

Plus his song was Justin Timberlake’s ‘Don’t Stop The Feeling’ – a song that Aston danced to during his time on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017.

Aston also sang Michael Jackson hit Rockin’ Robin in 2002 on Stars In Your Eyes.

But it was the last clue that got everyone talking…

Robin teased: “I may be a Robin but I have been known to fly without wings.”

Fans think this could this be a nod to the Westlife song, Flying Without Wings – a song that JLS sang with the Irish boyband on the X Factor in 2008…

Could they be right?

Tune in next weekend to see six more celebrities take to the stage in their bonkers costumes.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday 2nd January at 7pm on ITV.