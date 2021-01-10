The Masked Singer fans uncover Robin’s identity despite ‘red herring’ clue?

Fans are still convinced that they have worked out who Robin is, despite the 'red herring' clues in last night's show...

The Masked Singer fans are still convinced that they know which celebrity is hiding inside the robin costume, despite a whole new set of clues being revealed.

Robin first took to the stage in episode one of The Masked Singer as series two kicked off on Boxing Day.

However, last night’s episode saw him return once again for the country’s best guessing game.

Fans have got it all worked out

Just one performance on the show from Robin left fans convinced that the celebrity behind the mask is JLS star Aston Merrygold.

And despite some baffling clues on the show last night, fans are still sticking to their original guess.

Ahead of Robin’s performance last night there were a lot of references to football, leading the panel to think there could be a footballer in the Robin costume.

But fans are adamant that the football references are a bit of a red herring, and actually refer to the fact Aston has played alongside some sporting legends in Soccer Aid.

The other clues that match up to Aston include the fact he sang ‘Rockin Robin’ in Stars in their Eyes when he was younger.

Robin also said he was ‘out of this world’ which was the name of the second album by JLS.

Are fans right?

While other theories that have been doing the rounds include Westlife star Nicky Byrne and former X Factor star Olly Murs, most fans remain convinced that Robin is Aston…

Last night’s episode of The Masked Singer saw Sausage and Swan competing in the sing off after finding themselves in the bottom two.

In the end it was Swan who was unmasked and it was revealed to be former Eastenders star Martine McCutcheon in the elaborate costume.

The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Saturday 16th January at 7pm.