The Masked Singer heading for third series after monster final ratings

The Masked Singer is all but certain to return for a third series after attracting huge ratings for Saturday’s final.

The ITV hit peaked at 10.6 million viewers as to everyone’s disbelief it was revealed that Sausage was none other than singer Joss Stone.

Panelists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and guest panelist Nicola Roberts (last year’s winner as Queen Bee) were stunned by the revelation. Most viewers thought that Sausage was either Sheridan Smith or Stacey Solomon.

Sausage was crowned the show’s winner – with Ne-Yo as badger taking second place, while JLS star Aston Merrygold was revealed to be Robin.

An average of 8.6 millions viewers tuned into the final, making it the biggest live TV audience of the year so far outside of news and sport.

That figure was more than two million more than the number for last year’s final. The big ratings make it inevitable ITV will now order a third series. The Masked singer opened on Boxing Day with a respectable 4.2 million fans but that number has grown as viewers became addicted to guessing who were behind the masks.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director, Media and Entertainment, said: “In these testing times, we’re delighted that The Masked Singer has brought some escapist joy and light relief to so many viewers at home. At the end of a long week in lockdown we’re all coming together and trying to guess who’s dressed as a giant sausage, and quite frankly, it’s been a brilliantly entertaining tonic.”

Meanwhile, Sheridan Smith has spoken about how she’s flattered that many people thought she was Sausage.

She tweeted: “Well, there you have it! I am very flattered that for 8 weeks some of you thought it was me, although I do very much love eating chips and sausage with gravy. Well done, Joss Stone!”

ITV has also got the rights to The Masked Singer’s sister show, The Masked Dancer, which is likely to air later this year.